May, 2018 Redondo Beach, CA-



The 2018 LB2CAT

Long Beach to Catalina & Back

IJSBA Offshore National Championships

Sunday, July 8th, 9:30 am - Golden Shores Launch Ramp, Long Beach



The greatest annual spectacle in Offshore PWC Racing ~ The 2018 Long Beach to Catalina & Back (LB2CAT) Offshore Endurance National Championships presented by Jettrim, Hot Products, Hydro-Turf, Sea-Tow, Jet Re-Nu, Oakley, Kawasaki, Skat-Trak, West Coast Watercraft Club, PWCOFFSHORE.com, Pro Rider Magazine scheduled for Sunday, July 8th at 9:30 a.m.



The 52 mile round trip endurance race is one of the oldest offshore PWC endurance races and the hallmark of Offshore Endurance racing in the United States. Racer's from across the USA, Canada and Australia will descend on Long Beach for their chance at winning the most prestigous LB2CAT trophy and title of Champion for this IJSBA sanctioned National Championship event.



The race is true test of man/woman, machine vs the elements as water conditions can be deceptively calm yet turn dangerously rough during the channel crossing and both the rider and their craft must be able to handle the punishment that Mother Nature can dish out. Most of the competitors practice for this race which is open to all comer's from the seasoned hardcore offshore riders to the weekend pwc enthusiast.



IJSBA National champions will be crowned in all classes; Pro/Am Open, Vet/Master Open, 4 Stroke Stock, 4 Stroke Naturally Aspirated Open and Manufacturer’s Stock (completely stock, no mods whatsoever*). Great giveaways for the Top 3 overall will be an added incentive as the news of the weekend of racing stirs interest in the entire pwc community to enter and be a part of this great annual race.



Offshore racers from across the country, Canada & Australia will compete with the elite West Coast group of offshore endurance experts try to break the records in every class. 2017 winner Cyrille Lemoine, Irvine, CA on the #9 Yamaha will be on hand to defend his National Championship against some past winners including 22 time World Champion Mike Klippenstien, #212 Yam Ft. MacMurray, AL Canada and 5 time LB2CAT Champion Craig Warner #7 Team Kawasaki's from Ackworth, GA and a group of seasoned veterans including the 5 time Australian Endurance Champion, Christian D'Agostin. This years competition is going to be fierce!



This race is open to the general public. The racer packet and entry form for this years event are available upon request to rpmracingent@yahoo.com



For more information on how to get involved, please contact RPM RACING at (310) 318-4012 or via email rpmracingent@yahoo.com



Please visit www.rpmracingent.com for all updates and information.



*Mfg Stock Class rules: No mods allowed except; aftermarket grips, aftermarket seat cover, aftermarket bilge pump and aux. fuel tank).

