PWCToday Regular
Anyone in DFW metroplex with new gasket set or just exhaust for kawasaki 650/750?
I need both cylinder to exhaust manifold gaskets and the pipe to manifold gasket. Cylinder exhaust gaskets can be 650 or 750 I believe, but pipe to manifold is 3 bolt 650 style. Willing to pay retail to retail +, but I need to be able to have inhand tomorrow. Otherwise Ill just skip my trip and order some.
Thanks,
-vocal
