Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha gp800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Miami, FL Posts 1 Yamaha gp800 Hello, just got a 1998 Yamaha Gp800w. The previous owner had the engine rebuilt 2 years ago. He let it sit for a year and then sold it. I got it real cheap. Took off the carbs and rebuilt them. All electrical is working good. It turns over but wont start. Drained the fuel tank added new fuel and oil (premix). Has new spark plugs. Has spark. Compression is 121 in back and 115 in front. The only thing i noticed that is not connected is a vent hose from the fuel/water seperator that goes into the fuel tank. Which also has a one way valve right before the fuel tank.



Any ideas or help on getting her running would be greatly appreciated???



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules