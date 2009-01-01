Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: HELP PLEASE! 1998 XL1200 WaveRunner wont idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Gulf Shores, AL Age 33 Posts 1 HELP PLEASE! 1998 XL1200 WaveRunner wont idle Hello everyone, I am new to the PWC world and recently purchased 2 very used jet skis. One is a 2001 sea-doo GTX and the other is a 1998 yamaha waverrunner XL 1200. Both sat for a while. Both run great. They both accelerate and go very, very fast with no acceleration issues at all. BUT they will not sit at idle. As soon as I let off the throttle they slowly die within 10-15 seconds. I also have to throttle them to get them to start. Could anyone help me out? I changed the spark plugs, same problem. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,062 Re: HELP PLEASE! 1998 XL1200 WaveRunner wont idle Have the carbs rebuilt. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jlunde Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

