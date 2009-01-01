pxctoday

  Today, 05:30 PM #1
    bmcguire1421
    bmcguire1421 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Gulf Shores, AL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1

    HELP PLEASE! 1998 XL1200 WaveRunner wont idle

    Hello everyone, I am new to the PWC world and recently purchased 2 very used jet skis. One is a 2001 sea-doo GTX and the other is a 1998 yamaha waverrunner XL 1200. Both sat for a while. Both run great. They both accelerate and go very, very fast with no acceleration issues at all. BUT they will not sit at idle. As soon as I let off the throttle they slowly die within 10-15 seconds. I also have to throttle them to get them to start. Could anyone help me out? I changed the spark plugs, same problem.
  Today, 06:49 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,062

    Re: HELP PLEASE! 1998 XL1200 WaveRunner wont idle

    Have the carbs rebuilt.
