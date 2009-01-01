|
HELP PLEASE! 1998 XL1200 WaveRunner wont idle
Hello everyone, I am new to the PWC world and recently purchased 2 very used jet skis. One is a 2001 sea-doo GTX and the other is a 1998 yamaha waverrunner XL 1200. Both sat for a while. Both run great. They both accelerate and go very, very fast with no acceleration issues at all. BUT they will not sit at idle. As soon as I let off the throttle they slowly die within 10-15 seconds. I also have to throttle them to get them to start. Could anyone help me out? I changed the spark plugs, same problem.
