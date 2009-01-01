pxctoday

  Today, 02:03 PM
    larry0148
    1996 waverunner venture gauge panel

    I just had to replace my instrument gauge panel. Does anyone know if the hose that looks like a vacuum line just hangs loose or if it is suppose to attached to gas, oil or something else related to the panel. When I took it out, I found it just connected to the panel and hose just hanging .
