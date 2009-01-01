Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 waverunner venture gauge panel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Watersmeet Posts 1 1996 waverunner venture gauge panel I just had to replace my instrument gauge panel. Does anyone know if the hose that looks like a vacuum line just hangs loose or if it is suppose to attached to gas, oil or something else related to the panel. When I took it out, I found it just connected to the panel and hose just hanging . Last edited by larry0148; Today at 02:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules