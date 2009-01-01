|
Keihin oem parts?
Where does one buy oem rebuild kits. Im rebuilding a 1996zxi 1100 cdk 2 triple. I put in a winderosa set but was told to switch back to oem. Cant find any legit oem sellers though.
Someone said subco now makes the genuine oem kits? Is this true? Their website says oem replacement parts.
thanks
