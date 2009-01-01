Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Keihin oem parts? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location NY Age 27 Posts 12 Keihin oem parts? Where does one buy oem rebuild kits. Im rebuilding a 1996zxi 1100 cdk 2 triple. I put in a winderosa set but was told to switch back to oem. Cant find any legit oem sellers though.



Someone said subco now makes the genuine oem kits? Is this true? Their website says oem replacement parts.



thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,434 Re: Keihin oem parts? Hot products Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Serkit Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules