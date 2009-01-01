pxctoday

  Today, 01:22 PM
    Serkit
    Serkit is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Serkit's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    NY
    Age
    27
    Posts
    12

    Keihin oem parts?

    Where does one buy oem rebuild kits. Im rebuilding a 1996zxi 1100 cdk 2 triple. I put in a winderosa set but was told to switch back to oem. Cant find any legit oem sellers though.

    Someone said subco now makes the genuine oem kits? Is this true? Their website says oem replacement parts.

    thanks
  Today, 01:31 PM
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,434

    Re: Keihin oem parts?

    Hot products
