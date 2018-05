Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb honda f12x turbo and exhaust manifold. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Georgia Posts 25 Wtb honda f12x turbo and exhaust manifold. Like title states looking for a turbo and exhaust manifold. Also need some other smaller things as well.



Plastic velocity stacks

Turbo oil feed and return lines

Good valve cover with bolts and brackets.

Wastegate

Wastegate solenoid

Main relay



Let me know asap. Cash in hand. Thanks.



Pm or text me at 912237753four. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules