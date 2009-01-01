Okay I'm trying to fix the start-stop switch on my 92 650 WaveRunner vxr I took it apart cleaned it stretch the Springs now it starting just fine and running getting spark but every now and then I'll push the start button and it wont crank I can tap the switch housing with the handle of a screwdriver and it will fire right up. I'm thinking maybe that lanyard which transfers all the power from all your wires need some grease in it maybe? Has anyone rebuilt one of these and should I put some Dielectric grease on those contacts?