Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 Waverunner vxr #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 338 92 Waverunner vxr Okay I'm trying to fix the start-stop switch on my 92 650 WaveRunner vxr I took it apart cleaned it stretch the Springs now it starting just fine and running getting spark but every now and then I'll push the start button and it wont crank I can tap the switch housing with the handle of a screwdriver and it will fire right up. I'm thinking maybe that lanyard which transfers all the power from all your wires need some grease in it maybe? Has anyone rebuilt one of these and should I put some Dielectric grease on those contacts? Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 10:59 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules