Carrying a phone for emergencies... on a standup?
Anyone figured out a good way to carry a cell phone (iPhone 7) on their person while riding a standup? Would need to be waterproof and able to withstand impact of hitting the water at high speed.
Background: I have 92 750sx and 95 750sxi standup jet skis that have been mostly reliable so far but I know it is only a matter of time before one of them leaves me stranded in the middle of a lake. The main lake I ride on, Saylorville Lake in Iowa, is big enough that I wouldnt want to swim back to shore from the middle, but not so big that there isnt cell service across the lake. I would feel better if I had a way to call for help in case of a breakdown or injury.
I've used a small pelican case when riding solo in the off season.
I use a waterproof pouch that I wear around my neck. Forget who makes it but I think I got it from Overtons.
