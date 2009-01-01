Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Carrying a phone for emergencies... on a standup? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Iowa Posts 5 Carrying a phone for emergencies... on a standup? Anyone figured out a good way to carry a cell phone (iPhone 7) on their person while riding a standup? Would need to be waterproof and able to withstand impact of hitting the water at high speed.



Background: I have 92 750sx and 95 750sxi standup jet skis that have been mostly reliable so far but I know it is only a matter of time before one of them leaves me stranded in the middle of a lake. The main lake I ride on, Saylorville Lake in Iowa, is big enough that I wouldnt want to swim back to shore from the middle, but not so big that there isnt cell service across the lake. I would feel better if I had a way to call for help in case of a breakdown or injury. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 39 Posts 433 Re: Carrying a phone for emergencies... on a standup? I've used a small pelican case when riding solo in the off season.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 41 Posts 790 Re: Carrying a phone for emergencies... on a standup? I use a waterproof pouch that I wear around my neck. Forget who makes it but I think I got it from Overtons.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules