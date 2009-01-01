1996 Round Nose Superjet with a Riva Racing super stock 62T engine, 785CC with ADA racing head, girdle, and domes. Dual Mikuni Novi Maxflow carbs, Worx ride plate and aftermarket pump designed for the hole shot. Aftermarket UMI aluminum hand pole. Reinforced hull. Custom fiberglass footholds, aftermarket light weight hood with hand holds, and front racing sponsons. Dual bildge pumps. Really nice custom paint job in great condition with only a few signs of wear from over the years.





Well maintained with low hours, hasn't seen salt water since 2009. Engine was taken apart and completely cleaned, 100 percent free of salt and has only been ridden on a few lakes in Mississippi. Both cylinders have the same 150 psi and she starts right up every time. Love this ski, but I just don't have the time to ride due to work.



Looking for $6k, comes with jet ski stand that fits in the back of a standard truck bed. Can load it using a motorcycle ramp and a few buddies, or a winch.



