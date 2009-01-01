|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1996 kawasaki zxi 1100 control/float arm adjustment
Hey,
I see the manual for the ski states 1mm-2mm spacing for the float arm adjustment, my question is how do you measure that? 1-2mm from what? Ive read most people just say flush with the carb body but to me that seems incredibly high.
Also i cant seem to find stock pop off pressure for this ski.
Thanks
