1996 kawasaki zxi 1100 control/float arm adjustment

Hey,



I see the manual for the ski states 1mm-2mm spacing for the float arm adjustment, my question is how do you measure that? 1-2mm from what? Ive read most people just say flush with the carb body but to me that seems incredibly high.



Also i cant seem to find stock pop off pressure for this ski.



