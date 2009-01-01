pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:43 PM #1
    Waxhead
    Waxhead is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Waxhead's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    gold coast
    Age
    49
    Posts
    7,028

    1100 Kawasaki factory race ignition

    I have a factory Kawasaki race ignition for the 1100 engines. i was wondering if anyone had a play with these. Im looking for information on the curves that are in them, I have the A and the B chip

    thanks
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Www.waxracingproducts.com
    All your billet vintage parts in one place
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:00 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    738

    Re: 1100 Kawasaki factory race ignition

    Can't you read Japanese?...lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 