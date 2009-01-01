The start/stop switch on my 1999 SXi Pro is bad. I had to splice the wire that was frayed last summer. Now it doesn't work again and I don't have enough wire to splice again.

I've decided to send it to jetskisolutions for repair. The only problem is I can't get the darn thing out of the handle pole. This is a stock ski with stock pull. I've cut all zip ties I could find. The only other cableds running through the handle pole are the throttle and steering. Even if I get the wire pulled at least to the molex connector, I don't see how that connector is going to slide through the pole.

Do I have to pull the throttle and or steering cable. The steering cable is rigid so I don't know how I could pull it.

Argh!