Thread: ts 650 am parts

  Today, 09:12 AM
    brylon644
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    buffalo
    Posts
    ts 650 am parts

    I have parts to make your ts 650 a beast

    Coffman exhaust, Coffman waterbox, mariner intake grate, mariner rideplate, some sort of am reduction nozzle and a stainless impeller marked as 36

    would like to sell as a complete kit
  Today, 09:32 AM
    ericmorrill
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    38
    Posts
    Re: ts 650 am parts

    Price and pics help
