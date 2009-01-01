pxctoday

    WTB Honda F12X parts!

    Just purchased a ski and need a alot of parts for it.

    1. Nice valve cover with bolts and brackets. Clean setup!
    2. Turbo oil feed line
    3. Turbo oil drain line
    4. Turbo complete.
    5. Exhaust manifold. Freshwater use only!
    6. Main relay
    7. Wastegate and solenoid
    8. Plastic intake velocity stacks (for throttle bodies)

    Pm me for fastest responce. I dont get on much! Thanks.
