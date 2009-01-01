Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Honda F12X parts! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Georgia Posts 24 WTB Honda F12X parts! Just purchased a ski and need a alot of parts for it.



1. Nice valve cover with bolts and brackets. Clean setup!

2. Turbo oil feed line

3. Turbo oil drain line

4. Turbo complete.

5. Exhaust manifold. Freshwater use only!

6. Main relay

7. Wastegate and solenoid

8. Plastic intake velocity stacks (for throttle bodies)



Pm me for fastest responce. I dont get on much! Thanks. Last edited by brandon6.0; Today at 12:35 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Mythenand Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules