Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: sxr steering cable? #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,846 sxr steering cable? Can someone answer this really quick...



An SXR steering cable has two different length ends...from where the cable housing mounts to the pole and mounts to the hull by the pump.

One end is 5" and the other end is 5 1/2". which end goes to the pole?



Thanks 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



Thanks 2017 sponsors....

Lets do it again in 2018



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Lets do it again in 2018Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 44 Posts 590 Re: sxr steering cable? Iím measuring off mine installed and it looks like the longer side goes up on the handlepole. I always check figment and operation on the handlepole side first anyway because every time I guessed with a 50/50 chance and ran it through the bulkhead first, I was wrong and had to start over!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,846 Re: sxr steering cable? On my regular sxr, that's currently buried in the middle of my garage, it measures 5 1/4" up at the pole. I can't even get close to measuring down by the pump right now..lol

So I'm going with long end at pole, also.

Thanks for checking! 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



Thanks 2017 sponsors....

Lets do it again in 2018



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Lets do it again in 2018Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) BigWaveChuck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules