Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 Kawasaki SS cavitation/low propulsion #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2010 Location Brawley Posts 806 92 Kawasaki SS cavitation/low propulsion Hi all, my 92 Kawi SS is having jet pump issues. When on the lake, it revs up in the water and only moves about 5MPH. My first thought would be the wear ring, but doesn't this ring look okay? Maybe i need to get a feeler gauge. Also, i know the impeller looks a little gnarly but is that damage enough to cause it to only go 5 mph? Also the pump guide vanes have a small amount of damage, but again, would this damage be enough to cause issues this big?



Any input is appreciated.



Thanks,

Charlie Babb



