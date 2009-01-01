|
Resident Guru
92 Kawasaki SS cavitation/low propulsion
Hi all, my 92 Kawi SS is having jet pump issues. When on the lake, it revs up in the water and only moves about 5MPH. My first thought would be the wear ring, but doesn't this ring look okay? Maybe i need to get a feeler gauge. Also, i know the impeller looks a little gnarly but is that damage enough to cause it to only go 5 mph? Also the pump guide vanes have a small amount of damage, but again, would this damage be enough to cause issues this big?
Any input is appreciated.
Thanks,
Charlie Babb
https://drive.google.com/open?id=13A...E2Rwmo-YjpILIa
Last edited by charliebabb; Today at 01:34 PM.
