  Today, 12:52 PM #1
    charliebabb
    1992 Kawasaki SS Jet Pump Housing and Impeller

    Hi all, I am looking for the jet pump housing for my 92 Kawi SS. I need a package deal with the impeller. Lemme know, thanks!
  Today, 12:57 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Re: 1992 Kawasaki SS Jet Pump Housing and Impeller

    I️ have the pump and nozzle for sale pm me your number and I’ll send pictures
