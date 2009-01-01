|
|
-
Resident Guru
1992 Kawasaki SS Jet Pump Housing and Impeller
Hi all, I am looking for the jet pump housing for my 92 Kawi SS. I need a package deal with the impeller. Lemme know, thanks!
-
Re: 1992 Kawasaki SS Jet Pump Housing and Impeller
I️ have the pump and nozzle for sale pm me your number and I’ll send pictures
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules