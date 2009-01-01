I rebuilt the motor. I found a broken wire on the charge coil so I replaced that. Put the ski back together and it fires up and runs well. The problem is it's sucking charge out of the battery even when it's not running. I put a brand new battery in yesterday with a full charge and this morning it had less than a volt in it. While running I checked and it didn't seem to be charging. There's continuity to the coil on the light green wires. Voltage regulator? Gremlin? Both?
Any help greatly appreciated.