  Today, 11:51 AM #1
    Mr.Smirky
    Sep 2017
    Indiana
    53
    21

    js550 battery dead overnight

    I rebuilt the motor. I found a broken wire on the charge coil so I replaced that. Put the ski back together and it fires up and runs well. The problem is it's sucking charge out of the battery even when it's not running. I put a brand new battery in yesterday with a full charge and this morning it had less than a volt in it. While running I checked and it didn't seem to be charging. There's continuity to the coil on the light green wires. Voltage regulator? Gremlin? Both?

    Any help greatly appreciated.
  Today, 12:19 PM #2
    hyosung
    Aug 2010
    Australia
    8,349

    Re: js550 battery dead overnight

    you are on the right track , if i was an expert on 550s i would guess the rectifier is shot as well ,
    "OR" you got a dud battery ......
    a couple of simple tests with an OHM meter withe the rectifier disconnected will determine if that is your issue.
  Today, 12:26 PM #3
    Mr.Smirky
    Sep 2017
    Indiana
    53
    21

    Re: js550 battery dead overnight

    I wish I were a 550 expert too.

    I started it with my sxi battery the night before and it did the same thing. Dead battery. So now I have two dead batteries and I'm not having much luck getting a charge back in either.
