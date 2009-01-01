Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: js550 battery dead overnight #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 53 Posts 21 js550 battery dead overnight I rebuilt the motor. I found a broken wire on the charge coil so I replaced that. Put the ski back together and it fires up and runs well. The problem is it's sucking charge out of the battery even when it's not running. I put a brand new battery in yesterday with a full charge and this morning it had less than a volt in it. While running I checked and it didn't seem to be charging. There's continuity to the coil on the light green wires. Voltage regulator? Gremlin? Both?



Any help greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,349 Re: js550 battery dead overnight you are on the right track , if i was an expert on 550s i would guess the rectifier is shot as well ,

"OR" you got a dud battery ......

a couple of simple tests with an OHM meter withe the rectifier disconnected will determine if that is your issue. Last edited by hyosung; Today at 12:24 PM .



I wish I were a 550 expert too.



I started it with my sxi battery the night before and it did the same thing. Dead battery. So now I have two dead batteries and I'm not having much luck getting a charge back in either. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

