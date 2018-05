Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Engine cradle ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location ILLINOIS Age 54 Posts 7 Engine cradle ? My 01 GTS has aluminum mounts bolted on to the engine case. I bought another 717 that uses the belly plate. Will it line up to the rubber mounts ?

