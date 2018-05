Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: upsize 900 STX 2002 fuel tank to 2004 up model ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location virginia Posts 5 upsize 900 STX 2002 fuel tank to 2004 up model ? Anyone put the 2004 STX 16+ gallon tank into the 2002 STX? looks like an easy 1.5 gallon increase just with the swap.... same model straps on the tank.... same model number on the filter assy..... even the oil tank is the same between the two



part number

oil tank 2002 and 2004 52001-3728

in tank filter assy 2002 and 2004 49109-3718

tank straps 92072-3845(2) and 92072-3850(2)

2002 tank 14 gallon 51004-3721

2004 tank 16.4 gallon 51004-3740 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules