JS550 Tray Repair

Hi Guys,

I have a JS550 with a pretty bad crack in the tray right where you stand. I am looking on advice on how to properly fix this. I have already pulled the turff off, now I am looking for a few suggestions on the following:



1) What type of fiberglass mat and resin to use?

2) Do I cut out the cracked section, or just lay the fiberglass over the top?

3) How many layers of mat do I use and how much overlap do I need?

4) Should I be worried about the foam (I imagine its pretty wet)? If so do I just try to dry it out or cut it out and replace it, and if I replace it what should I use?



While I am doing this work, I plan on upgrading to 1/2" cooling and obviously replacing the turff. Any other things I should consider doing while having the ski in this state?



Thanks in advance for any help

