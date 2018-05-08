Hi Guys,
I have a JS550 with a pretty bad crack in the tray right where you stand. I am looking on advice on how to properly fix this. I have already pulled the turff off, now I am looking for a few suggestions on the following:
1) What type of fiberglass mat and resin to use?
2) Do I cut out the cracked section, or just lay the fiberglass over the top?
3) How many layers of mat do I use and how much overlap do I need?
4) Should I be worried about the foam (I imagine its pretty wet)? If so do I just try to dry it out or cut it out and replace it, and if I replace it what should I use?
While I am doing this work, I plan on upgrading to 1/2" cooling and obviously replacing the turff. Any other things I should consider doing while having the ski in this state?