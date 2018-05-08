pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:25 PM #1
    saint18z
    saint18z is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Upstate NY
    Posts
    10

    JS550 Tray Repair

    Hi Guys,
    I have a JS550 with a pretty bad crack in the tray right where you stand. I am looking on advice on how to properly fix this. I have already pulled the turff off, now I am looking for a few suggestions on the following:

    1) What type of fiberglass mat and resin to use?
    2) Do I cut out the cracked section, or just lay the fiberglass over the top?
    3) How many layers of mat do I use and how much overlap do I need?
    4) Should I be worried about the foam (I imagine its pretty wet)? If so do I just try to dry it out or cut it out and replace it, and if I replace it what should I use?

    While I am doing this work, I plan on upgrading to 1/2" cooling and obviously replacing the turff. Any other things I should consider doing while having the ski in this state?

    Thanks in advance for any help
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 