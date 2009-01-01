Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: r12x wont start, any ideas? #1 Class Clown PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2005 Location -=-=-=-=- Posts 4,690 r12x wont start, any ideas? Replaced the main relay today... still makes this noise, even with a fully charged booster pack..



https://photos.app.goo.gl/Gb1xemG9aUMfs64j2 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 44 Posts 24 Re: r12x wont start, any ideas? Edit: I learned to read your entire post. Sorry. Last edited by Lightningtruck; Today at 04:13 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 44 Posts 24 Re: r12x wont start, any ideas? I had something similar. Ended up pulling the fuse box out of the back, carefully removed fuses and each lead into the box, then cleaned and dielectric greased each point. Had a few connectors that were green. Cleaned/greased, then problem solved. #4 Class Clown PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2005 Location -=-=-=-=- Posts 4,690 Re: r12x wont start, any ideas? Thank you sir, will be the next thing I do, for now I've retired to the boat for drinks!! Sunday morning though, will be back at it!!

