  1. Today, 04:00 PM #1
    thajeffski
    r12x wont start, any ideas?

    Replaced the main relay today... still makes this noise, even with a fully charged booster pack..

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/Gb1xemG9aUMfs64j2
  2. Today, 04:10 PM #2
    Lightningtruck
    Re: r12x wont start, any ideas?

    Edit: I learned to read your entire post. Sorry.
    Last edited by Lightningtruck; Today at 04:13 PM.
  3. Today, 04:12 PM #3
    Lightningtruck
    Re: r12x wont start, any ideas?

    I had something similar. Ended up pulling the fuse box out of the back, carefully removed fuses and each lead into the box, then cleaned and dielectric greased each point. Had a few connectors that were green. Cleaned/greased, then problem solved.
  4. Today, 05:04 PM #4
    thajeffski
    Re: r12x wont start, any ideas?

    Thank you sir, will be the next thing I do, for now I've retired to the boat for drinks!! Sunday morning though, will be back at it!!
