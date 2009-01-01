|
r12x wont start, any ideas?
Replaced the main relay today... still makes this noise, even with a fully charged booster pack..
https://photos.app.goo.gl/Gb1xemG9aUMfs64j2
Re: r12x wont start, any ideas?
Re: r12x wont start, any ideas?
I had something similar. Ended up pulling the fuse box out of the back, carefully removed fuses and each lead into the box, then cleaned and dielectric greased each point. Had a few connectors that were green. Cleaned/greased, then problem solved.
Re: r12x wont start, any ideas?
Thank you sir, will be the next thing I do, for now I've retired to the boat for drinks!! Sunday morning though, will be back at it!!
