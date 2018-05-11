pxctoday

  Today, 03:07 PM #1
    Maulin Marto
    Far north of Chicago IL/WI Border STX 1100 CV carb model SXR 1100 DONOR $1500

    I'll Post a couple pics ASAP. 98, red. Clean runner. No issues. 100% bone stock, CV carbs. My 72 year old father in-laws rig. I've been maintaining it since 2001. Just under 200 Hrs. Engine is tight, no rattles, compression is solid across the board. No haggle $1500 for it, won't take less. The display is clean and works 100% so they get $200-$250 as a sales part after donor. Just sayin. I would take it but have no need for another 1100 SXR. Clean and clear IL. Title in hand. No trailer, don't have one to sell either.
  Today, 04:47 PM #2
    Maulin Marto
    Re: Far north of Chicago IL/WI Border STX 1100 CV carb model SXR 1100 DONOR $1500

    Pics

