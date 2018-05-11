Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Far north of Chicago IL/WI Border STX 1100 CV carb model SXR 1100 DONOR $1500 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 51 Posts 3,504 Far north of Chicago IL/WI Border STX 1100 CV carb model SXR 1100 DONOR $1500 I'll Post a couple pics ASAP. 98, red. Clean runner. No issues. 100% bone stock, CV carbs. My 72 year old father in-laws rig. I've been maintaining it since 2001. Just under 200 Hrs. Engine is tight, no rattles, compression is solid across the board. No haggle $1500 for it, won't take less. The display is clean and works 100% so they get $200-$250 as a sales part after donor. Just sayin. I would take it but have no need for another 1100 SXR. Clean and clear IL. Title in hand. No trailer, don't have one to sell either. Last edited by Maulin Marto; Today at 03:10 PM . Reason: added info

Pics



