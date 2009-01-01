Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 Starting Issues. Possible Carb or Fuel Problems? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location OK Posts 1 1998 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 Starting Issues. Possible Carb or Fuel Problems? I picked up a 1998 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 cheap knowing it had issues. It had good compression (115 was the lowest cylinder) and spark. I replaced the starter and the wiring to and from it and replaced the fuel filter. I also disconnected the fuel line and ran air through it. Drained the gas tank for fresh fuel. I cleaned all the carburetors and all the gasket appear to be fine. I can crank it over for a while (10-15 seconds at a time) and it all sounds fine but It will not even get a "chug" going. When I pour some premix into the carbs it starts up and idles with no issues. When I give it some gas, it hesitates almost bogging down, then it revs up. After the first start, it will start up instantly with no problem again and again. After sitting a day it will need to be primed again to get started.



I am wondering if it needs a carb rebuild. Possible loss in vacuum from old gaskets? Will a pump test determine if this is the issue?



Or is it something that is simple like carburetor adjustment?



If it does need a rebuild:

It appears you cannot get a rebuild kit for the pump case. Is that a likely source for loss of vacuum?



It has the dreaded Keihin CDKCV instead of the CDK2. Would it be a wise decision to buy a CDK 2 and replace it?



I have yet to put it into the water because I want complete confidence in the machine before I go adventuring. Im not a mechanic but I am handy so please use layman's terms.

Re: 1998 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 Starting Issues. Possible Carb or Fuel Problems? Yes rebuild the carbs and replace the lines to the tank if they need it. and check your oiler system and replace any of the lines if needed (make sure to prime the system before starting) . You are capable of doing it take your time and go slow, lay it all out in front of you. use you phone to video the connections if needed. contact a dealership for parts.

