pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    zxkyler
    zxkyler is offline
    PWCToday Newbie zxkyler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Southern Maine
    Posts
    22

    JS550 Carb/Exhaust setup

    Whats up guys, I just bought a 1986 JS550 W/ a PP motor. The PO just put a new SBN 44 with correct 44mm intake and spacer on it but never tuned it. He also threw in a Jetsport exhaust and header. The Ski has the oem exhaust and waterbox on it. I was wondering If I should throw on the Jetsport Exhaust before I go ahead and tune that carb. But after looking at the header it looks pretty much toast from salt water. I was wondering if i could dremel out my oem header to work with that Jetsport exhaust or just buy another aftermarket header to match. Where you guys would recommend to start with Jetting? I'v seen a lot of people say to start with the low jet size at 100 and high a 125. Is this header worth trying to save? Pics of the Jetsport header below. IMG_6816.JPGIMG_6818.JPGIMG_6819.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:23 AM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,695

    Re: JS550 Carb/Exhaust setup

    If it were mine I'd be saving it.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 