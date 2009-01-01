Whats up guys, I just bought a 1986 JS550 W/ a PP motor. The PO just put a new SBN 44 with correct 44mm intake and spacer on it but never tuned it. He also threw in a Jetsport exhaust and header. The Ski has the oem exhaust and waterbox on it. I was wondering If I should throw on the Jetsport Exhaust before I go ahead and tune that carb. But after looking at the header it looks pretty much toast from salt water. I was wondering if i could dremel out my oem header to work with that Jetsport exhaust or just buy another aftermarket header to match. Where you guys would recommend to start with Jetting? I'v seen a lot of people say to start with the low jet size at 100 and high a 125. Is this header worth trying to save? Pics of the Jetsport header below. IMG_6816.JPGIMG_6818.JPGIMG_6819.JPG