Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Carb/Exhaust setup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 22 JS550 Carb/Exhaust setup Whats up guys, I just bought a 1986 JS550 W/ a PP motor. The PO just put a new SBN 44 with correct 44mm intake and spacer on it but never tuned it. He also threw in a Jetsport exhaust and header. The Ski has the oem exhaust and waterbox on it. I was wondering If I should throw on the Jetsport Exhaust before I go ahead and tune that carb. But after looking at the header it looks pretty much toast from salt water. I was wondering if i could dremel out my oem header to work with that Jetsport exhaust or just buy another aftermarket header to match. Where you guys would recommend to start with Jetting? I'v seen a lot of people say to start with t he low jet size at 100 and high a 125. Is this header worth trying to save? Pics of the Jetsport header below. IMG_6816.JPGIMG_6818.JPGIMG_6819.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,695 Re: JS550 Carb/Exhaust setup If it were mine I'd be saving it. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

