Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc JetSki Parts 550/650 #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 41 Posts 526 Misc JetSki Parts 550/650 Just trying to wrap up my 650 conversion project and need a few parts. Id be nice to get all from one seller ?



SHIPPING TO CANADA L3V6R5



650 stock exhaust pipe, cone end only

650 flywheel cover, the black plastic cap only

650 drive shaft coupler cover

550 handle bar start/stop switch box only, I have the cables

Brand New battery cables 3 pieces, the two red and one black

Fuel Lines to outfit the ski

Inline fuel filter

primer kit

bilge pump kit

handle bar grips

finger throttle

hood cover latch rubber grommet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules