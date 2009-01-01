|
|
-
I dream skis
Misc JetSki Parts 550/650
Just trying to wrap up my 650 conversion project and need a few parts. Id be nice to get all from one seller ?
SHIPPING TO CANADA L3V6R5
650 stock exhaust pipe, cone end only
650 flywheel cover, the black plastic cap only
650 drive shaft coupler cover
550 handle bar start/stop switch box only, I have the cables
Brand New battery cables 3 pieces, the two red and one black
Fuel Lines to outfit the ski
Inline fuel filter
primer kit
bilge pump kit
handle bar grips
finger throttle
hood cover latch rubber grommet
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules