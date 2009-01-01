Just trying to wrap up my 650 conversion project and need a few parts. Id be nice to get all from one seller ?

SHIPPING TO CANADA L3V6R5

650 stock exhaust pipe, cone end only
650 flywheel cover, the black plastic cap only
650 drive shaft coupler cover
550 handle bar start/stop switch box only, I have the cables
Brand New battery cables 3 pieces, the two red and one black
Fuel Lines to outfit the ski
Inline fuel filter
primer kit
bilge pump kit
handle bar grips
finger throttle
hood cover latch rubber grommet