I recently came across a 750 SS for sale. I've heard of people replacing the Couch's 650 with a 750 but haven't really found much info about the process. My understanding is that both the 650 and 750 are similar enough that it should be relatively easy. Would there be any considerations I would need to be aware if I were to do this? Hard to use the 650 Stator on the 750?



Thanks for the advise!

I would plan on using the 750 electronics, they are far superior to the 650. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

