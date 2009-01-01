Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Opinons #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location California Age 60 Posts 1 Opinons Hi PWC Peeps,

I'm new to the PWC world. Rode many but never owned one. Have a friend at work that has a 1999 Seadoo GTX Limited. 72 Hrs on motor. He had it checked out before every season he used it. It's been garaged on the trailer since 07. He really wants to get rid of it. Havn't seen it personally but he sent me some pics and it seriously looks brand new. I know he's honest about the upkeep on it.



I know it will need to be gone through. He hasn't givin me a price yet but I'm sure he will be fair. Just would like to get some thoughts from some of you veterans on maybe what it might be worth, on carb rebuilds, maybe performance hop ups.



I'm a tinkerer and a decent mechanic . Have a lot of experience with 2 stroke engines so just looking for something to play around with this summer that won't have to put a lot of money in.



Oh yeah I live in the left state of Calif where they're not to fond of 2 strokes so not sure yet where I can even put it in the water. So any advice, suggestions , and comments would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules