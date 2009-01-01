pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #1
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    12

    Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    Looking for an x2. Located in Redding. Doesnt need to be running or pretty. Will be used as a project ski and torn apart so Im not looking to spend a fortune. Pm and tell me what you got.
    Located in Redding but willing to possibly drive


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:10 AM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,398
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    did you text me already? i have a running one, but looking to get 1200 bux has title
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:32 AM #3
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    68

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    I️ have a 1995 with the graphics so your probably not interested
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:51 AM #4
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    12

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    Quote Originally Posted by SBrider View Post
    did you text me already? i have a running one, but looking to get 1200 bux has title
    I dont think so Im not sure though and Im trying to put some more money in a motor swap and other parts so 12 might be a little too much for me rn thank you though!!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:52 AM #5
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    12

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    Quote Originally Posted by Mythenand View Post
    I️ have a 1995 with the graphics so your probably not interested
    Im trying not to cut up anything too nice flat-decking a mint ski would be a shame


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:12 AM #6
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    68

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    Yeah agreed
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:13 AM #7
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    68

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    There is a 91 for sale for 1200 with trailer but I️ think you picked the wrong time to build a project wait until winter that’s when I️ find most of my builds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 02:34 AM #8
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    12

    Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal

    Quote Originally Posted by Mythenand View Post
    There is a 91 for sale for 1200 with trailer but I️ think you picked the wrong time to build a project wait until winter thats when I️ find most of my builds
    Yeah ik I chose the exact time for the most expensive skis I started building my 750 in January and thought I would be done then I rode an x2 and that changed really quick.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 