Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
Looking for an x2. Located in Redding. Doesnt need to be running or pretty. Will be used as a project ski and torn apart so Im not looking to spend a fortune. Pm and tell me what you got.
Located in Redding but willing to possibly drive
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
did you text me already? i have a running one, but looking to get 1200 bux has title
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
I️ have a 1995 with the graphics so your probably not interested
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
I dont think so Im not sure though and Im trying to put some more money in a motor swap and other parts so 12 might be a little too much for me rn thank you though!!
Originally Posted by SBrider
did you text me already? i have a running one, but looking to get 1200 bux has title
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
Im trying not to cut up anything too nice flat-decking a mint ski would be a shame
Originally Posted by Mythenand
I️ have a 1995 with the graphics so your probably not interested
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
There is a 91 for sale for 1200 with trailer but I️ think you picked the wrong time to build a project wait until winter that’s when I️ find most of my builds
Re: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal
Yeah ik I chose the exact time for the most expensive skis I started building my 750 in January and thought I would be done then I rode an x2 and that changed really quick.
Originally Posted by Mythenand
There is a 91 for sale for 1200 with trailer but I️ think you picked the wrong time to build a project wait until winter thats when I️ find most of my builds
