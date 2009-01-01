Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Posts 12 Looking for a Kawasaki x2 nor cal Looking for an x2. Located in Redding. Doesnt need to be running or pretty. Will be used as a project ski and torn apart so Im not looking to spend a fortune. Pm and tell me what you got.

Located in Redding but willing to possibly drive





did you text me already? i have a running one, but looking to get 1200 bux has title





I️ have a 1995 with the graphics so your probably not interested

and Im trying to put some more money in a motor swap and other parts so 12 might be a little too much for me rn thank you though!!

flat-decking a mint ski would be a shame





Yeah agreed

There is a 91 for sale for 1200 with trailer but I️ think you picked the wrong time to build a project wait until winter that's when I️ find most of my builds

I started building my 750 in January and thought I would be done then I rode an x2 and that changed really quick.





