Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Testing 96 xp mpem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Pittsburgh Age 37 Posts 5 Testing 96 xp mpem To make a long story short, I bought a basket case 96 xp, and have the motor out and pump for rebuilds. Before I got to deep, I figured I better check the electronics. So open ebox to find ugly water filled mess. Grabbed another box of ebay and connected up. Right now I have red wire battery harness connected and the little ground wire, but I get no beeps with either box.



So so for my question can a test this with out the engine in the ski and motor ground absent? If so do it need to ground pick up and stator?



Basically i I have power every where in the box, but the white grey wire which heads to the dess post has no power. Not sure if it should or not but trying to elimate the post as an issue since the beeper chirps when given 12 volts from a test battery.



Am I missing something here? Last edited by daryl2cb; Yesterday at 10:19 PM . #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 996 Re: Testing 96 xp mpem Nothing will work unless harness is plugged into stator cover

