Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx idling issues.....help!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Sun Prairie, WI Posts 2 750sx idling issues.....help!!!! Hey guys, new to the site and stand ups.

Picked up my first stand up last weekend. '94 750sx. Bought it from a guy who had a SBT motor put in it last year. He told me it has less than 10 hours on it. He ran it for me when i picked it up. Out of the water and it fired right up and seemed good.

I did some research on here and hooked it up to a garden hose and fired it up today. it fired right up but after like 20 seconds running with water coming out of the pisser, i blipped the throttle again and it revved up and continued to climb in the RPM's. I held the kill button and it shut off. Repeated the whole thing an hour later and it seemed to do it again but i blipped the throttle once more as it was revving up and the rpms came back down. Is that normal being out of water? Throttle is smooth and works well so it wasnt stuck i dont think.

i fired it up again a few more times with no garden hose for 10 second and it runs great for those few seconds.

Any ideas? or just put it in the water and test it out?

Carb need to be taken apart?

Any help is appreciated.

This site has already bee a huge help!

Thanks!

Dillon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules