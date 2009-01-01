Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Any issue with using a mikuni DF44-227 external pump on JS440 jetski? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Utah Age 37 Posts 2 Any issue with using a mikuni DF44-227 external pump on JS440 jetski? The carb pump is trashed, instead of messing with all the stripped out screws etc, i was curious why not use a mikuni DF44-227 external pump? I can cap the vent house on the mikuni 38mm carb, then connect the crankcase vent hose to the new external pump. The flow rate on this is 3.7 gal/hr which is seems like enough for the JS440 jet ski. So i am curious about the issues with doing this, is there a problem with doing it or would it work?



One other quick question, any opinions on what is the best jet size for 4500ft elevation on a old js440? Would using the external pump change what you would jet it for?



Sorry i am new to jet skis. I should have just thrown these 2 old jet skis away but once i start trying to fix them, I can't stop until i get it done.



Thanks



Brad #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 370 Re: Any issue with using a mikuni DF44-227 external pump on JS440 jetski? rebuilding the stock carb with the built in fuel pump is going to be easier and better, the carbs are very easy to take apart. Manual says screw settings are as follows for js440s (turns out)



1977-1979

Low 5/8 High 3/4



1980

Low 5/8 High 1



1981-1989

Low 1 High 5/8



1990-up

Low 7/8 High 3/4



These are just baseline settings, you'll have to adjust accordingly for altitude and your particular ski. Last edited by treys599; Yesterday at 11:11 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,001 Re: Any issue with using a mikuni DF44-227 external pump on JS440 jetski? Brad, Id bet you can get a couple rebuildable carbs free or cheap. Most everybody upgrades. Ask in the wtb section. I'll look, I might ha e one here. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Utah Age 37 Posts 2 Re: Any issue with using a mikuni DF44-227 external pump on JS440 jetski? For argument sake, lets say i want to bypass the pump in the carb, would the external pump work? If anything the external pump is only 30 bucks and i can hook it up quickly and easily to see if that is what was causing the issue. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules