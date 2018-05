Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 headpipe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 32 Posts 2,069 750 headpipe WTB 750 kawi headpipe for stock ss ssxi exhaust.



I have two oval shaped headpipes. Need a round exit headpipe.









I need a stock headpipe to match the manifold in my second picture.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,691 Re: 750 headpipe I have a nice oval manifold. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 32 Posts 2,069 Re: 750 headpipe Iím not pulling the manifold. Itís not going to come off this motor easily. Need a round headpipe and thatís the only option.





