1989 yamaha WR500 not running in water...

So i recently bought a ski and it runs perfect out of water. Starts easy and has great throttle response no problems atall. Runs good off the hose aswell, revs normal and idles just fine. However once i put it in water unless the nose is slightly lifted out of the water (EX a heavier person is riding on it causing the back to sink in) it will only idle, as soon as its given throttle it just wants to die or bog. Sometimes it picks up for a few secounds but usally bogs. Im completley confised as to what this could be. I cleaned out the carb and it looked beautiful inside with no contamination or anything so how do i fix this..?

