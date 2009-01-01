|
Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings?
1999 GP800. I have been looking at on line parts diagrams at a few web sites. I cannot find these brass barb fittings. I need some replacements. One tore apart trying to get it out, stuck in a fuel line. There are not shown in the parts diagrams, that I can see. I looked at parts diagrams for block, intake, carb, fuel system. No luck. Any ideas?
These slip into the reed housing. Then a line to the pulse the fuel pumps on each carb. I need these!
Thanks, Keith
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-Cran...-/111916613839
Best not to yank on the hose so hard. Insert small spoon bill Spoon Tip Seal Remover Tool Set.jpegtool tip under the hose and work around to break the grip. Then start gently pulling on the pulse line for removal. Go easy on the carb nipples too.
Know anyone with a lathe? Those would be easy to make and brass stock isn't overly expensive..
Call SBT & ask for tech & see if they will sell you some.
Sales people wont know what you are talking about.
