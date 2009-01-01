pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:11 PM #1
    keithb7
    Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings?

    1999 GP800. I have been looking at on line parts diagrams at a few web sites. I cannot find these brass barb fittings. I need some replacements. One tore apart trying to get it out, stuck in a fuel line. There are not shown in the parts diagrams, that I can see. I looked at parts diagrams for block, intake, carb, fuel system. No luck. Any ideas?

    These slip into the reed housing. Then a line to the pulse the fuel pumps on each carb. I need these!

    Thanks, Keith

  2. Today, 07:17 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings?

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-Cran...-/111916613839

    Best not to yank on the hose so hard. Insert small spoon bill Spoon Tip Seal Remover Tool Set.jpegtool tip under the hose and work around to break the grip. Then start gently pulling on the pulse line for removal. Go easy on the carb nipples too.
  3. Today, 07:32 PM #3
    keithb7
    Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings?

    Thx! Ordered.
  4. Today, 07:33 PM #4
    mattjw76
    Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings?

    Know anyone with a lathe? Those would be easy to make and brass stock isn't overly expensive..
  5. Today, 08:41 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings?

    Call SBT & ask for tech & see if they will sell you some.

    Sales people wont know what you are talking about.
