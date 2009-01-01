Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location BC Canada Age 46 Posts 186 Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings? 1999 GP800. I have been looking at on line parts diagrams at a few web sites. I cannot find these brass barb fittings. I need some replacements. One tore apart trying to get it out, stuck in a fuel line. There are not shown in the parts diagrams, that I can see. I looked at parts diagrams for block, intake, carb, fuel system. No luck. Any ideas?



These slip into the reed housing. Then a line to the pulse the fuel pumps on each carb. I need these!



Thanks, Keith



Last edited by keithb7; Today at 07:12 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 733 Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings? https://www.ebay.com/itm/Yamaha-Cran...-/111916613839



Best not to yank on the hose so hard. Insert small spoon bill Spoon Tip Seal Remover Tool Set.jpegtool tip under the hose and work around to break the grip. Then start gently pulling on the pulse line for removal. Go easy on the carb nipples too. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 07:20 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location BC Canada Age 46 Posts 186 Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings? Thx! Ordered. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 30 Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings? Know anyone with a lathe? Those would be easy to make and brass stock isn't overly expensive.. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,061 Re: Fuel Line Brass Barb Fittings? Call SBT & ask for tech & see if they will sell you some.



