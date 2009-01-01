Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Still bogging after rebuilding my SXR 800 carbs. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 125 Still bogging after rebuilding my SXR 800 carbs. Guys,



i got got two genuine Mikini carb kits for my 2008 SXR 800 and installed them. Everything went together fine, I tested the pop-off pressure and the needle and seats are working properly.



i took her to the lake this morning and shes still bogging off idle. In fact, shes kind of getting harder to start. Once you do get her going, you have to jiggle the throttle and shell suddenly catch and pull hard on up to top speed. She runs normally from just above idle to top speed, but you can really feel the abrupt change from stumbling off idle, to suddenly catching and taking off and running normally.



Compressions good, fuel lines, return line, and the pulse lines are not leaking,



I'm really stumped here. Can it be the coil?? Could it be causing this two stage stumbling, then grabbing and taking off??



This sucks having to drive 50 miles one way to the lake each time to test it.



any suggestions??? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 733 Re: Still bogging after rebuilding my SXR 800 carbs. Seems like the Low Speed Adjustment is too rich. Try turning Low Speed Screws IN 1/4 turn and see what happens. If it improves, then keep turning IN 1/8 turn at a time till performance drops, then open screw 1/8 turn.



If turning IN the Low Speed Screw Screw makes it worse, go OUT 1/4 turn and see what happens. Rinse and repeat.



Look for a snappy and crispy response going from Idle to 1/2 Throttle while kneeling on the tray out on the water.



Did you replace the internal check valve discs inside the carbs? Are they installed so the discs lay flat? Did any of the disc retaining grommets get damaged/punctured during installation of discs? Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 07:25 PM . #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 733 Re: Still bogging after rebuilding my SXR 800 carbs. Also make sure that all screws are in synch. Meaning both Low speed screws have the same number of turns. Same goes for the High Speed Screws. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 07:14 PM . #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 125 Re: Still bogging after rebuilding my SXR 800 carbs. Thanks guys. I was carefull to install the check valves with the blue lines facing up and to ensure the grommets went in properly without puncturing them, (I used a small ball-end Allen wrench to slowly push them thru, but not from inside the grommet).



They went in and locked properly.



I tried adjusting the low speed fuel screws starting at the stock 3/4 out setting, going in a 1/4 on both of them, then a full turn out. The rough, stumbling idle never changed, but like I said before, when you got above a certain rpm, she’d just hit, and pull hard on up to full speed like normal.



I really can’t figure this one out. Everything went together really well with the carbs, they were really clean and looked brand new in there, all the parts went in perfectly, I blew everything out with compressed air, the reeds are good, compressions fine. She just has this crappy idle/starting issue that seems like it came out of nowhere.



I’m stumped. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2009 Location Mi Age 30 Posts 58 Re: Still bogging after rebuilding my SXR 800 carbs. Might be your crank seals have a leak. I would look at doing a leak down test. I had this happen and I spent so much time and money trying to chase it down with replacing a lot of electronics.





