Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 GSX oil tank into 01' RX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 34 Posts 88 96 GSX oil tank into 01' RX Does the 96 GSX Oil tank have to be modified for it to work into an 01' RX or is it plug and play?

anything issues to look for on a used 96 GSX oil tank before purchasing?



I've researched and found some threads about the 2 piece tanks leaking at the seam, but it seems no one was able to find a solution. Even plastic welding didn't hold up very long because of the material. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,998 Re: 96 GSX oil tank into 01' RX I made a vid on how to weld the seam so it's permanent but I have a good 1 pc on hand if you're looking to buy.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e9q5jMbScA http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules