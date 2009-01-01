pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:38 PM #1
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    34
    Posts
    88

    96 GSX oil tank into 01' RX

    Does the 96 GSX Oil tank have to be modified for it to work into an 01' RX or is it plug and play?
    anything issues to look for on a used 96 GSX oil tank before purchasing?

    I've researched and found some threads about the 2 piece tanks leaking at the seam, but it seems no one was able to find a solution. Even plastic welding didn't hold up very long because of the material.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:39 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,998

    Re: 96 GSX oil tank into 01' RX

    I made a vid on how to weld the seam so it's permanent but I have a good 1 pc on hand if you're looking to buy.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e9q5jMbScA
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 