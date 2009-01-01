Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2005 Yamaha FX Cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location PA Posts 1 2005 Yamaha FX Cruiser I am working on a 2005 FX Cruiser, the guy who had it said it wasn't working, had it fixed and it worked last year, but when he tried it this summer it wouldn't start, got frustrated and (basically) gave it to me when I bought the trailer. The guy had no idea what was done or anything.



Anyway, first thing I did was pull the jet drive and found the impeller was frozen in the wear ring. Engine turns over freely by hand with plugs out, and looking in the cylinders (through spark plug) everything looked clean.



Here is the odd part. When I put a battery on it, the starter automatically spins. So I figure in his attempt to start with the seized pump he probably fused the starter relay to on. Honestly I am not as worried about that as I am why the starter just spins without turning over the engine.



Does anyone know if the starter clutch will always engage if the starter spins, or would a weak battery cause it not to engage?



I used an old battery (new one is on order), so I am hoping it just didnt have enough CCAs to really spin it fast.



Is it common for the starter clutch to fail?



I am wondering if maybe he burned out the starter trying to start with a seized pump?



Does anyone know if it is possible to change the starter without pulling the engine?



I have heard of cheap starters spinning in the wrong direction, any ideas on how to check the starter spins correctly?



Any suggestions or other areas to check?



Please be aware, I understand I bought a non working PWC, but I am enjoying the project, and worst case is I can part it out and have a free trailer. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 170 Re: 2005 Yamaha FX Cruiser Good score on a VX!



Personally I wouldn't put too much effort into the starter, there is a guy on eBay selling starter and relay for $65 with free shipping. Just replace and rebuild the other for a spare.



Yes, you can pull the starter without dismantling anything on the engine. If you search, I think there is a thread on it. There are two bolts you need to get to, and then pull starter back and out. It takes some fiddling at first, but after you do it, it becomes pretty easy.

