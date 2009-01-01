|
2011 GTS 130, "Right Keypad Error" message
2011 GTS 130, has "Right Keypad Error" message. I have removed the cluster, and checked continuity of the switch, at the connector, and it's good. Any idea what it will take to repair this.
