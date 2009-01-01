Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 GTS 130, "Right Keypad Error" message #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 127 2011 GTS 130, "Right Keypad Error" message 2011 GTS 130, has "Right Keypad Error" message. I have removed the cluster, and checked continuity of the switch, at the connector, and it's good. Any idea what it will take to repair this. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules