I am having a hell of a time tuning my two PP550's after the winter rebuild. Looking for some advice on jetting specs for both ski's. Specs for both are below for comparison's sake.. Having issues acheiving a solid and reliable idle, and curing a mid throttle bog. The blue ski will "hunt" for RPM in its current state which I find weird.

Blue ski:

SBN44 w/vortex spark arrestor

current settings 120H/110L 2.0N/S Black spring 21psi pop off

jetsport intake

830A jugs

mariner head (155 PSI)

West coast ex-mani and pipe

factory pipe WB.

Ski has been leak down tested and has no air leaks

Red ski:

SBN44 w/vortex Spark arrestor

current settings 110H/95L 2.0N/S Black spring 21 psi pop off

Jetsport intake

stock jugs

Milled stock head (165 PSI)

Jetpower exhaust

factory WB

