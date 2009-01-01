|
|
-
Carb tuning after fresh builds
I am having a hell of a time tuning my two PP550's after the winter rebuild. Looking for some advice on jetting specs for both ski's. Specs for both are below for comparison's sake.. Having issues acheiving a solid and reliable idle, and curing a mid throttle bog. The blue ski will "hunt" for RPM in its current state which I find weird.
Blue ski:
SBN44 w/vortex spark arrestor
current settings 120H/110L 2.0N/S Black spring 21psi pop off
jetsport intake
830A jugs
mariner head (155 PSI)
West coast ex-mani and pipe
factory pipe WB.
Ski has been leak down tested and has no air leaks
Red ski:
SBN44 w/vortex Spark arrestor
current settings 110H/95L 2.0N/S Black spring 21 psi pop off
Jetsport intake
stock jugs
Milled stock head (165 PSI)
Jetpower exhaust
factory WB
Ski has been leak down tested and has no air leaks
