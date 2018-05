Inland Jet Aftermarket Exhaust. This is in really good condition and only used for about 1Hr. It is being sold as seen in picture. I do not have the header bolts or the 2 springs for the chamber.It has small very light scratches in the chrome just form being moved around for a few years but nothing bad.This will also fit an 800 SXR that has been converted to an 1100 SXR.This exhaust is no longer produced and getting hard to find. $500.00 I will pay Shipping USA only. Ex Pipe 1100ZXI013.JPG Ex Pipe 1100ZXI001.JPG Ex Pipe 1100ZXI003.JPG Ex Pipe 1100ZXI006.JPG