Inland Jet, PWC Exhaust Kawasaki 1100 ZXI or Modified SXR 1100
Inland Jet Aftermarket Exhaust. This is in really good condition and only used for about 1Hr. It is being sold as seen in picture. I do not have the header bolts or the 2 springs for the chamber.
It has small very light scratches in the chrome just form being moved around for a few years but nothing bad.
This will also fit an 800 SXR that has been converted to an 1100 SXR.
This exhaust is no longer produced and getting hard to find. $500.00 I will pay Shipping USA only.Ex Pipe 1100ZXI013.JPGEx Pipe 1100ZXI001.JPGEx Pipe 1100ZXI003.JPGEx Pipe 1100ZXI006.JPG
