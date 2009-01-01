|
|
-
Vintage Westcoast 650/750 head and Westocast air filter
I have these two parts available.
Westcoast 650/750 head, new, with no domes.
Westcoast air filter new in packaging
offers welcome as unsure on value.. would also swap for other vintage parts for x2 or pre mastercraft wet jet.
better pics to follow
