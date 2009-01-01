Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage Westcoast 650/750 head and Westocast air filter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2010 Location plymouth,uk Age 31 Posts 182 Vintage Westcoast 650/750 head and Westocast air filter I have these two parts available.

Westcoast 650/750 head, new, with no domes.

Westcoast air filter new in packaging



offers welcome as unsure on value.. would also swap for other vintage parts for x2 or pre mastercraft wet jet.



better pics to follow

