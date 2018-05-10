pxctoday

    Kawasaki Js pole/hull glue?

    Does anybody know what the green epoxy material that holds the pole together is? I had to take my Js550 pole apart to repair the inside and now I need to put it back together. Looks like certain parts of the hull are also held together by this green epoxy. I'm not sure what Kawasaki used to hold it together but odds are I can't just go out and buy exactly what they used. If anybody has an idea of what to use to re-epoxy the pole together that would be greatly appreciated.
    Thanks a lot
    Re: Kawasaki Js pole/hull glue?




    Re: Kawasaki Js pole/hull glue?

    Sweet, I'll give it a try. Thank you
