|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Kawasaki Js pole/hull glue?
Does anybody know what the green epoxy material that holds the pole together is? I had to take my Js550 pole apart to repair the inside and now I need to put it back together. Looks like certain parts of the hull are also held together by this green epoxy. I'm not sure what Kawasaki used to hold it together but odds are I can't just go out and buy exactly what they used. If anybody has an idea of what to use to re-epoxy the pole together that would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks a lot
'85 JS550
- 750 swap in process
'91 300SX
-
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki Js pole/hull glue?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Kawasaki Js pole/hull glue?
Sweet, I'll give it a try. Thank you
Originally Posted by GabeH
'85 JS550
- 750 swap in process
'91 300SX
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules