Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How can I pull the bearings off this crankshaft? Polaris 700 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location CT Posts 3 How can I pull the bearings off this crankshaft? Polaris 700 I am rebuilding the engine in my '99 700cc polaris slth, and am having some diffuclty getting the bearings off the crankshaft.



The two outer bearings on the PTO side got completely rusted out and the cages fell apart, so the outer race just came right off. I am left with just the inner race on the crank, but there is no clearence to get any sort of puller around it because the counterweight is in the way.



How can I pull this off? I have tried using channel locks around the inner race but its not easy to grip and Im getting no where. If I heat for a few minutes with a propane torch, would it become loose enough to pull it of with either channel locks or putting it in the vise? I cant even get a flathead between the two surfaces so gripping around the race seems to be the only option. What do you guys think? Here is a picture



Thanks!



8847549468158737970.jpg #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 993 Re: How can I pull the bearings off this crankshaft? Polaris 700 Heat Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules