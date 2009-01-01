Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc 550/650 Parts- #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 656 Misc 550/650 Parts- Various leftover parts for sale:



Keihin 42 red carb- needs rebuild $200

JS550 Pump Stator section- great condition with only a couple small nicks in vains- $35

550 pole spring $15

650sx nosepiece- working lock- $65

650 bilge bracket- $30

650 black exhaust manifold w/ diverter- $40

650 silver exhaust manifold w/ diverter- needs one hole helicoiled- $30

650 ebox- powder coated- $20

650sx battery tray- $15

BCW 44 550 intake manifold- chip out of mating surface, but can probably be filled with JB weld and made to work- $85



Text for fastest response...pics not loading, so I can text them if needed 1988 650sx - ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx

1992 550sx "567" ground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx

2009 SXR- ​ bone stock - ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPHground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph​ bone stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules