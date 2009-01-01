Various leftover parts for sale:
Keihin 42 red carb- needs rebuild $200
JS550 Pump Stator section- great condition with only a couple small nicks in vains- $35
550 pole spring $15
650sx nosepiece- working lock- $65
650 bilge bracket- $30
650 black exhaust manifold w/ diverter- $40
650 silver exhaust manifold w/ diverter- needs one hole helicoiled- $30
650 ebox- powder coated- $20
650sx battery tray- $15
BCW 44 550 intake manifold- chip out of mating surface, but can probably be filled with JB weld and made to work- $85
Text for fastest response...pics not loading, so I can text them if needed