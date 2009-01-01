Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Great running 1100 Yamaha for Great running yamaha 760 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2005 Location LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY. Age 55 Posts 1,406 Blog Entries 1 Great running 1100 Yamaha for Great running yamaha 760 I have a great running Yamaha 1100 non power valve engine that I want to trade for a great running yamaha 760 engine. This 1100 engine holds 120psi in all cylinders. I bought it from a older gent who tried to repair the mid shaft assembly on his 1100 waveraider and gave up.

I'm willing to do a video of my engine running and a compression test but you must too. I will trade a shortblock for a shortblock or a long block for a long block complete with all electrics and exhaust. What ever you want to do but bottom line I've to have a great running engine like the one I have.

This is a shot in the dark but if I can't find the engine I want, I will sale it on ebay or here on pwctoday.

P.M. me here if interested.

Thanks,

Jerry "Evil happens when good men do nothing"

"Five days a week my body is a temple,the other two it's a amusement park!

