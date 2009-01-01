I have a great running Yamaha 1100 non power valve engine that I want to trade for a great running yamaha 760 engine. This 1100 engine holds 120psi in all cylinders. I bought it from a older gent who tried to repair the mid shaft assembly on his 1100 waveraider and gave up.
I'm willing to do a video of my engine running and a compression test but you must too. I will trade a shortblock for a shortblock or a long block for a long block complete with all electrics and exhaust. What ever you want to do but bottom line I've to have a great running engine like the one I have.
This is a shot in the dark but if I can't find the engine I want, I will sale it on ebay or here on pwctoday.
P.M. me here if interested.
Thanks,
Jerry