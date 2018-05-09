pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:42 PM #1
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    5

    750 sx/i Coffman pipe

    Have a purple Coffman rocket pipe with inline silencer from a 750 sx. Comes with OEM exhaust manifold and a Coffman head pipe. All you will need is the OEM manifold bolts and head pipe bolts as well as 2 silicone tubing for the exhaust and silencer connections. 400$ shipped to lower 48. Shoot me a pm


    Re: 750 sx/i Coffman pipe




