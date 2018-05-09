|
|
-
750 sx/i Coffman pipe
Have a purple Coffman rocket pipe with inline silencer from a 750 sx. Comes with OEM exhaust manifold and a Coffman head pipe. All you will need is the OEM manifold bolts and head pipe bolts as well as 2 silicone tubing for the exhaust and silencer connections. 400$ shipped to lower 48. Shoot me a pm
