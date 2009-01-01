Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Flatdeck build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Posts 5 X2 Flatdeck build Hey guys

little new to body work here so i started a thread for the x2 build I am going to start soon. Yes I know its already summer but dont worry this isn't my only ski . So anyway i should be picking up my hull in the next day or so and was just wondering for specifics on some of the materials before i get started cutting up stuff. I know ill need 4lb two part urethane foam and plenty of glass and epoxy. Ive been through a ton of the forums about these builds already and just dont know the specifics for the glass and epoxy. i was thinking of going with the 3-4oz cloth and i know ill need the medium hardener i believe. Theres just a few things im not completely getting with things like the filling compound and why you need so much foam if your not going to defoam under the seat. im not a huge fan of the curved look that a lot of people do with this, im looking more for a strait diagnol from the steering that can meet the flat area all the way to the back. Ive seen a lot of people like the front fill and didnt know if you could still get the premade piece and just glass it in or if that was a thing of the past. same with the hood and fuel door. am i gonna be just filling those with foam and the glassing over? (hood obviously needs vents ik). so anyway, any help would be awesome or just post up some links that are already around that i can get my info from. ive been through a lot like i said early just need some clarifying.



Thanks

