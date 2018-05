Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Drive on dock for stand-ups #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2007 Location Ontario, OH Posts 20 Drive on dock for stand-ups Has anyone purchased a drive on dock that works for a stand-up? I bought the ezport max 2 I after the dealer assured me that it would work for any PWC. Big mistake. $1950.00 including tax and delivery and no way is my 750 going to ride up on that. And the dealer's response was "I don't know what to tell you". I have been using a roll n go for years and I thought it would be nice to not have to crank this year. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

